Shillong to Tawang: 7 serene destinations in North East India

Shillong to Tawang, traverse North-East India's wonders: from Shillong's hills to Tawang's spiritual haven, immerse in the tranquility---by Amrita Ghosh

Shillong

Scotland of the East captivates visitors with its lush rolling hills, waterfalls, and charming colonial architecture. Popular attractions include the Shillong Peak, Ward's Lake

Tawang

NTawang is a spiritual and scenic haven,  Tawang Monastery, one of the largest in India a prominent attraction. The high-altitude landscape with the Sela Lake is heaven on earth

Ravangla

A serene destination with a breathtaking backdrop of the snow-capped Himalayas, renowned for the Buddha Park featuring a colossal statue of Buddha and the picturesque Tendong Hill

Lachung

Lachung is a charming village famed for its pristine beauty and the Yumthang Valley's vibrant rhododendron blooms, a gateway to North Sikkim's wonders

Gangtok

Sikkim's capital, is a vibrant city surrounded by panoramic vistas. The Enchey Monastery, Namgyal Institute of Tibetology, and the bustling MG Road showcase cultural diversity

Pelling

Pelling offers a postcard-perfect view of Kanchenjunga. The Pemayangtse Monastery, Rabdentse Ruins, and Khecheopalri Lake are notable attractions

Yuksom

The historical town of Yuksom holds deep significance as Sikkim's first capital. The Dubdi Monastery and Norbugang Park unveil its past

