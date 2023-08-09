Shillong to Tawang: 7 serene destinations in North East India

Lifestyle
Shillong to Tawang, traverse North-East India's wonders: from Shillong's hills to Tawang's spiritual haven, immerse in the tranquility---by Amrita Ghosh
Scotland of the East captivates visitors with its lush rolling hills, waterfalls, and charming colonial architecture. Popular attractions include the Shillong Peak, Ward's Lake
NTawang is a spiritual and scenic haven, Tawang Monastery, one of the largest in India a prominent attraction. The high-altitude landscape with the Sela Lake is heaven on earth
A serene destination with a breathtaking backdrop of the snow-capped Himalayas, renowned for the Buddha Park featuring a colossal statue of Buddha and the picturesque Tendong Hill
Lachung is a charming village famed for its pristine beauty and the Yumthang Valley's vibrant rhododendron blooms, a gateway to North Sikkim's wonders
Sikkim's capital, is a vibrant city surrounded by panoramic vistas. The Enchey Monastery, Namgyal Institute of Tibetology, and the bustling MG Road showcase cultural diversity
Pelling offers a postcard-perfect view of Kanchenjunga. The Pemayangtse Monastery, Rabdentse Ruins, and Khecheopalri Lake are notable attractions
The historical town of Yuksom holds deep significance as Sikkim's first capital. The Dubdi Monastery and Norbugang Park unveil its past