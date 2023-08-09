Lifestyle
Classic exercise that targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps. Modify the intensity by performing standard push-ups or incline push-ups using an elevated surface.
They target the back of arms. Use parallel bars, a stable chair, or a step for this exercise. Lower your body while keeping your elbows close to your body and then push back up.
The shoulder press engages the deltoid muscles. Use dumbbells or a barbell and press the weight overhead while maintaining proper form.
Boxing or kickboxing workouts involve punching and striking movements that engage the arms and shoulders, providing a fun and challenging way to tone your arms.
Engage your core while working your arms with plank shoulder taps. From a plank position, tap your opposite shoulder with each hand while maintaining a stable core.
Kettlebell swings engage the shoulders, back, and core. This explosive movement not only works on arm definition but also improves overall power.
Pull-ups and chin-ups are excellent for targeting the back, biceps, and shoulders. Use an overhand grip for pull-ups and an underhand grip for chin-ups.