7 exercises for toned upper body

Push-Ups

Classic exercise that targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps. Modify the intensity by performing standard push-ups or incline push-ups using an elevated surface.

Tricep Dips

They target the back of arms. Use parallel bars, a stable chair, or a step for this exercise. Lower your body while keeping your elbows close to your body and then push back up.

Shoulder Press

The shoulder press engages the deltoid muscles. Use dumbbells or a barbell and press the weight overhead while maintaining proper form.

Boxing or Kickboxing Workouts

Boxing or kickboxing workouts involve punching and striking movements that engage the arms and shoulders, providing a fun and challenging way to tone your arms.

Plank Shoulder Taps

Engage your core while working your arms with plank shoulder taps. From a plank position, tap your opposite shoulder with each hand while maintaining a stable core.

Kettlebell Swings

Kettlebell swings engage the shoulders, back, and core. This explosive movement not only works on arm definition but also improves overall power.

Pull-Ups/Chin-Ups

Pull-ups and chin-ups are excellent for targeting the back, biceps, and shoulders. Use an overhand grip for pull-ups and an underhand grip for chin-ups.

