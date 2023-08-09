7 ways to get rid of dark circles

Lifestyle
Various factors, including genetics, lack of sleep, stress, and more, can cause undereye dark circles. Here are seven ways to help reduce and prevent undereye dark circles.
Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to allow your skin to repair and regenerate.
Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and nutrients like vitamin C and iron.
Use an eye cream or serum containing vitamin K, retinol, hyaluronic acid, or peptides to target dark circles and improve skin texture.
Apply a cold compress or chilled cucumber slices to your undereye area to reduce puffiness and constrict blood vessels.
Allergies can contribute to dark circles. Manage them through allergy medication, avoiding triggers, and keeping your environment clean.
Try natural remedies like applying cold tea bags, almond oil, or potato slices to help lighten undereye circles.