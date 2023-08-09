Lifestyle

7 ways to get rid of dark circles

Various factors, including genetics, lack of sleep, stress, and more, can cause undereye dark circles. Here are seven ways to help reduce and prevent undereye dark circles.

Image credits: our own

Get Enough Sleep

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to allow your skin to repair and regenerate.

Image credits: our own

Hydration and Diet

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and nutrients like vitamin C and iron.

Image credits: our own

Skincare Products

Use an eye cream or serum containing vitamin K, retinol, hyaluronic acid, or peptides to target dark circles and improve skin texture.

Image credits: our own

Use Cold Compresses

Apply a cold compress or chilled cucumber slices to your undereye area to reduce puffiness and constrict blood vessels.

Image credits: our own

Manage Allergies

Allergies can contribute to dark circles. Manage them through allergy medication, avoiding triggers, and keeping your environment clean.

Image credits: our own

Skincare Products

Use an eye cream or serum containing ingredients like vitamin K, retinol, hyaluronic acid, or peptides to target dark circles and improve skin texture.

Image credits: our own

Home Remedies

Try natural remedies like applying cold tea bags, almond oil, or potato slices to help lighten undereye circles.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One