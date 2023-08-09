Rice Pudding Day: Try out these 7 tempting recipes

Lifestyle
It's the ideal time to delve into the world of creamy, cozy rice pudding as today is National Rice Pudding Day. Here are seven tasty and unique rice pudding recipes.
Once the rice is creamy from milk cooking, add vanilla extract to give it a warm flavor. Top with a sprinkle of cinnamon to get the perfect taste of the dessert.
Sliced bananas should be cooked in butter and brown sugar until golden. Caramelize it before being layered over rice pudding for a delicious treat.
Raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries used together in your rice pudding will create a lovely combination of flavors and textures that is as bright as it is tasty.
The comforting combination of apple cinnamon and rice pudding is priceless. Include cinnamon, brown sugar, and cooked apples for a pie flavour.
Toast the almond slivers before sprinkling them on top of the coconut milk-cooked rice pudding. This gives it a nutty flavour.
Infuse the milk with chai spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, and let the rice absorb the fragrant essence. This cozy dessert is like a cup of chai in creamy form.
For a creamy, nutty, and chocolaty taste that is a match made in dessert heaven, stir in creamy peanut butter and chocolate chips to your rice pudding.