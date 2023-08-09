Lifestyle

Rice Pudding Day: Try out these 7 tempting recipes

It's the ideal time to delve into the world of creamy, cozy rice pudding as today is National Rice Pudding Day. Here are seven tasty and unique rice pudding recipes.

Image credits: Pexels

Classic Vanilla Rice Pudding

Once the rice is creamy from milk cooking, add vanilla extract to give it a warm flavor. Top with a sprinkle of cinnamon to get the perfect taste of the dessert.

Image credits: Pexels

Caramelized Banana Rice Pudding

Sliced bananas should be cooked in butter and brown sugar until golden. Caramelize it before being layered over rice pudding for a delicious treat.

Image credits: Pexels

Berry Explosion Rice Pudding

Raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries used together in your rice pudding will create a lovely combination of flavors and textures that is as bright as it is tasty.

Image credits: Pexels

Apple Cinnamon Rice Pudding

The comforting combination of apple cinnamon and rice pudding is priceless. Include cinnamon, brown sugar, and cooked apples for a pie flavour. 

Image credits: Pexels

Coconut Almond Rice Pudding

Toast the almond slivers before sprinkling them on top of the coconut milk-cooked rice pudding. This gives it a nutty flavour.

Image credits: Pexels

Chai-Spiced Rice Pudding

Infuse the milk with chai spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, and let the rice absorb the fragrant essence. This cozy dessert is like a cup of chai in creamy form.

Image credits: Pexels

Peanut Butter Chocolate Rice Pudding

For a creamy, nutty, and chocolaty taste that is a match made in dessert heaven, stir in creamy peanut butter and chocolate chips to your rice pudding.

Image credits: Pexels
