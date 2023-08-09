Lifestyle
Learn a few quick styling tricks, such as creating messy buns or using decorative clips to add flair to your hair with minimal effort.
Schedule regular trims to prevent split ends and maintain the health of your hair. A well-maintained haircut requires less styling effort.
Invest in silk or satin pillowcases and hair accessories. They reduce friction and prevent hair breakage, maintaining your hair's health.
When you do wash your hair, streamline the process. Use lukewarm water, apply shampoo to the scalp, and focus conditioner on the ends. This saves time and prevents over-drying.
Choose products that suit your hair type. Quality shampoos, conditioners, and styling products can streamline your routine and deliver better results.
Opt for hairstyles that are easy to manage and maintain. Shorter cuts, braids, buns, and ponytails are versatile options that require minimal daily styling.