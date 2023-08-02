Shih Tzu to Beagle-7 dog breeds with longest life spans

Lifestyle
Dog longevity depends on heredity, size, and health. Some dog breeds have lengthy lives. Here are seven long-lived dog breeds:
Shih Tzus are known for their longevity, and they can often live between 12 to 16 years or even longer.
With proper care and attention to their health, Australian Shepherds can live up to 12 to 15 years.
Beagles can have a lifespan of around 12 to 15 years, provided they receive regular exercise and a well-balanced diet.
Toy Poodles are known for their longevity, often living up to 12 to 15 years or more.
With proper care and a healthy lifestyle, Dachshunds can have a lifespan of around 12 to 16 years.
Chihuahuas, especially those from responsible breeders, can live into their late teens and sometimes even early twenties.
Jack Russell Terriers can live around 12 to 16 years with proper care and exercise.