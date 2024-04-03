Lifestyle

Shih Tzu to Beagle-7 cutest dog breeds in India

Choosing the "cutest" dog breeds can be subjective, as everyone has different preferences. However, many people in India regard the following seven dog breeds as adorable.

Maltese

Maltese dogs are loved for their long, white coats and charming faces. Their gentleness and love of humans make them wonderful lap dogs.

Shih Tzu

Shih Tzus are adorable with their long coats, characteristic underbites, and pleasant smiles. Friendly and loving, they make ideal family pets.

Pug

Pugs are famous for their wrinkled faces, large expressive eyes, and curly tails. Their playful and loving nature and distinctive appearance make them a favourite among dog lovers.

Beagle

Beagles have soft eyes, floppy ears, and wagging tails. They are sociable and outgoing, making them good family and individual pets.

Dachshund

Dachshunds, sometimes known as "wiener dogs" or "sausage dogs," have long bodies, small legs, and expressive features. Their unusual look and energetic nature make them cute pets.

French Bulldog

French Bulldogs are attractive with their bat-like ears, wrinkled cheeks, and compact bodies. They are energetic and loving, making them good city pets.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are kind and amiable, with expressive eyes, silky coats, and devotion. They make great family and individual pets.

