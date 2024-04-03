Potato to Green tea, 6 ingredients that can help remove dark circles

Lifestyle
Place chilled cucumber slices over closed eyes for 10-15 minutes or blend cucumber into a paste and apply it under the eyes.
Potato contains natural bleaching agents which can help lighten dark circles. Extract juice from the potato and then apply it to the under-eye area. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.
Soak two green tea bags in hot water, then chill them in the refrigerator for a few minutes. Place the chilled tea bags over closed eyes for 10-15 minutes.
Aloe vera has soothing and skin-lightening properties that can help reduce dark circles. Apply aloe vera under the eyes and leave it on for 10-15 minutes.
Almond oil is rich in vitamin E which can nourish the skin under the eyes and help reduce dark circles. Gently massage the oil under the eyes and leave it on overnight.
Rose water has anti-inflammatory properties and can help hydrate and refresh the skin. Soak cotton pads in chilled rose water and place them over closed eyes for 10-15 minutes.