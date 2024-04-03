Lifestyle

Gold Rate falls in India on April 03: Check 22/24 carat price

Market analysis revealed that the average price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold hovered around Rs 69,100, while 22-carat gold maintained an average of approximately Rs 63,340.

Image credits: Freepik

Gold Rate Today In Delhi

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is approximately Rs 63,490, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 69,250.

Image credits: Freepik

Gold Rate Today In Mumbai

In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,340, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,100.

Image credits: Freepik

Gold Rate Today In Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,390, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 69,150.

Image credits: Freepik

Gold Rate Today In Chennai

In Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 64,290, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 70,140.

Image credits: Freepik

Gold Rate Today In Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,340, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,100.

Image credits: Freepik

Gold Rate Today In Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,340, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,100.

Image credits: Getty

Gold Rate Today In Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,340, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,100.

Image credits: Getty

Gold Rate Today In Bhubaneshwar

In Bhubaneshwar, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,340, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,100.

Image credits: Getty

Gold Rate Today In Lucknow

In Lucknow, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,490, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,250.

Image credits: Getty
