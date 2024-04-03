Lifestyle

Heatwave alert: 6 ways to prevent yourself if you need to step outdoor

Stay Hydrated

Drink water before and after outdoor activities, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages, as they can contribute to dehydration. Carry a water bottle. 

Dress Appropriately

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabrics such as cotton or moisture-wicking materials. Light-colored clothing helps reflect sunlight and keeps you cool.

Use Sunscreen

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF to exposed skin, including your face, neck, arms, and legs. Reapply sunscreen every two hours or more frequently if you're sweating

Plan Outdoor Activities Wisely

Step outdoors during the cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or late afternoon. Avoid being outdoors during the hottest hours, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Take Regular Breaks

Pace yourself and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas. Use these breaks to rest, cool down, and hydrate. 

Use Cooling Accessories

Use cooling accessories such as cooling towels, misting fans, or handheld fans to help lower your body temperature while outdoors. 

