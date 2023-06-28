Lifestyle

Sheer Khurma to Zafrani Pulao: 6 tasty desserts for Bakrid 2023

Made with seviyan, and milk and loaded with nuts, sheer khurma is everyone's favourite. Here are 6 tasty desserts for Bakrid 2023.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Zafrani Pulao

Try this light zafrani pulao or zarda (yellow rice), a simple dish prepared with rice, khoya and dry fruits garnished with dry fruits and caramelized onions.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Shahi Tukda

Shahi Tukda is made with bread dipped in desi ghee, dipped in rabri or condensed milk and garnished with dry fruits.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Knafeh

With phyllo dough and slices of white cheese, this sweet treat is incomplete without a drizzle of fragrant sugar syrup.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Phirni

This yummy milk-based rice dessert is thick, creamy, rich and irresistibly delicious.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Baklava

This is a layered-pastry dessert made of filo pastry sheets and butter filled with chopped nuts also sweetened with syrup or honey.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still
Find Next One