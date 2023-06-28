Sheer Khurma to Zafrani Pulao: 6 tasty desserts for Bakrid 2023

Lifestyle
Made with seviyan, and milk and loaded with nuts, sheer khurma is everyone's favourite. Here are 6 tasty desserts for Bakrid 2023.
Try this light zafrani pulao or zarda (yellow rice), a simple dish prepared with rice, khoya and dry fruits garnished with dry fruits and caramelized onions.
Shahi Tukda is made with bread dipped in desi ghee, dipped in rabri or condensed milk and garnished with dry fruits.
With phyllo dough and slices of white cheese, this sweet treat is incomplete without a drizzle of fragrant sugar syrup.
This yummy milk-based rice dessert is thick, creamy, rich and irresistibly delicious.
This is a layered-pastry dessert made of filo pastry sheets and butter filled with chopped nuts also sweetened with syrup or honey.