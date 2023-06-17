Seekh Kabab to Pakora: 6 tasty chicken snack recipes for monsoons

Lifestyle
This monsoon staple recipe uses Chicken Seekh Kebab with cold (slightly spicy) mint chutney and fresh onions. Here are 6 tasty chicken snack recipes for monsoons.
Ditch the common aloo and kanda bhajjias these monsoons with these spicy and flavourful chicken-filled pakoras as you enjoy rainy days at home.
Chicken keema or chicken keema ghotala (the added egg variant) at local joints, which go by the name A-1, is the need of the hour in monsoons.
A grilled chicken sandwich is a popular dish. The grilling binds the chicken with the bread. It creates a whole, hot and delicious monsoon chicken snack.
Not the normal ones, but these are filled with spicy and zesty chunks of chicken and veggies to give a warm burst of flavour in monsoons.
Chicken masala recipe is suitable for snacking in the monsoon season. You can turn it into a meal by serving it with roti or naan, steamed rice.