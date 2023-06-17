Lifestyle

Check out 7 North Indian desserts

Many sweet foods, such as Lucknow ki phirni, and Rajasthan ka ghevar, are well-known worldwide. Each dish has its own particular flavour, richness, and texture.

Image credits: Pexels, Pixabay

Kulfi

It is the Indian name for ice cream that is delectably rich and creamy. It is prepared with milk and has pistachio or saffron flavour.

Image credits: Pixabay

Ladoo

They are round, perfectly prepared sweet sweets that are covered with ghee, filled with dried fruits, and baked to perfectio

Image credits: Pexels

Gulab Jamun

It is the most popular Indian dessert around the world. These are basically small, ball-shaped dumplings made of thickened or reduced milk and soaked in sugar syrup.

 

Image credits: Pexels

Jalebi

It is a world famous, much loved Indian dessert. It is made by deep frying spiral shapes of wheat flour batter. These are then soaked in sugar syrup and relished. 

Image credits: Pexels

Kheer

This milk and rice dish, combined with dried fruits and cardamom flavouring, leaves a long-lasting flavour in your tongue. 
 

Image credits: Freepik

Phirni

It's a milk-based sweet dish, phirni is a popular North Indian delicacy. It is easy to prepare and is eaten cold. 

Image credits: Freepik

Ghewar

It is a Rajasthani speciality that is mostly prepared on the festival of Teej.  It is made with oil, sugar syrup and flour with variations in toppings. 

Image credits: Instagram | swaad_gwalior_ke
