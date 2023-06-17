Lifestyle
Many sweet foods, such as Lucknow ki phirni, and Rajasthan ka ghevar, are well-known worldwide. Each dish has its own particular flavour, richness, and texture.
It is the Indian name for ice cream that is delectably rich and creamy. It is prepared with milk and has pistachio or saffron flavour.
They are round, perfectly prepared sweet sweets that are covered with ghee, filled with dried fruits, and baked to perfectio
It is the most popular Indian dessert around the world. These are basically small, ball-shaped dumplings made of thickened or reduced milk and soaked in sugar syrup.
It is a world famous, much loved Indian dessert. It is made by deep frying spiral shapes of wheat flour batter. These are then soaked in sugar syrup and relished.
This milk and rice dish, combined with dried fruits and cardamom flavouring, leaves a long-lasting flavour in your tongue.
It's a milk-based sweet dish, phirni is a popular North Indian delicacy. It is easy to prepare and is eaten cold.
It is a Rajasthani speciality that is mostly prepared on the festival of Teej. It is made with oil, sugar syrup and flour with variations in toppings.