Father's Day 2023: 7 best books to gift your dads

Lifestyle
On Father's Day 2023, here are some fantastic books that you can give your dad to give him delight and see life's wider vision.
Michael Bamberger, who has spent his whole career writing about professional sports, now pays a thrilling love letter to amateur sports.
A young man attempting to make it as a journalist and band leader in the big city in a vibrant coming-of-age story set in a large Nigerian city.
A brutal, post-apocalyptic book that will go down in history as Cormac McCarthy's pinnacle.You must gift this to your dad for an exhilerating experience.
Oliver Jeffers, well-known author and artist of picture books, wrote this father-daughter tale that is a sequel to the best-selling Here We Are!
How to Build a Boat is a daring journey and a celebration of the beauty and usefulness of boats, and touching father-daughter story.
This is the incredible, untold tale of the largest rescue operation of World War II, when the OSS set out to rescue more than 500 airmen stranded in Yugoslavia behind enemy lines.
In a suspenseful, intricately structured thriller, a teenage law clerk who works in the U.S. Supreme Court becomes entangled in a surprising mystery.
Barack Obama guides us straight to the intersection of the most serious questions of identity, class, and race in this famous memoir of his formative years.