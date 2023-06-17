Lifestyle

Father's Day 2023: 7 best books to gift your dads

On Father's Day 2023, here are some fantastic books that you can give your dad to give him delight and see life's wider vision.

The Ball in the Air By Michael Bamberger

Michael Bamberger, who has spent his whole career writing about professional sports, now pays a thrilling love letter to amateur sports.

People Of The City By Cyprian Ekwensi

A young man attempting to make it as a journalist and band leader in the big city in a vibrant coming-of-age story set in a large Nigerian city.

The Road By Cormac McCarthy

A brutal, post-apocalyptic book that will go down in history as Cormac McCarthy's pinnacle.You must gift this to your dad for an exhilerating experience.

What We'll Build By Oliver Jeffers

Oliver Jeffers, well-known author and artist of picture books, wrote this father-daughter tale that is a sequel to the best-selling Here We Are!

How to Build a Boat By Jonathan Gornall

How to Build a Boat is a daring journey  and a celebration of the beauty and usefulness of boats, and touching father-daughter story.

The Forgotten 500 By Gregory A. Freeman

This is the incredible, untold tale of the largest rescue operation of World War II, when the OSS set out to rescue more than 500 airmen stranded in Yugoslavia behind enemy lines.

While Justice Sleeps By Stacey Abrams

In a suspenseful, intricately structured thriller, a teenage law clerk who works in the U.S. Supreme Court becomes entangled in a surprising mystery.

Dreams From My Father By Barack Obama

Barack Obama guides us straight to the intersection of the most serious questions of identity, class, and race in this famous memoir of his formative years. 

