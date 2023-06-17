Lifestyle

Peace Lily to Bromeliads - 7 plants to keep in your house

House plants have become an important part of home décor these days. They give an earthy and subliminal look to your home. Know which are easy to maintain and pleasant to the eyes.

Peace Lily

These glossy tear-shaped leaves and pure white flowers make this plant a symbol of elegance. It is one of the most popular house plants.

Succulents

Hugely popular house plants, they come in varied shapes and sizes. When grouped together and displayed in a spot, they become a point of attention.
 

Swiss Cheese Plant

Native to Mexico and Central America, this plant will give a tropical rainforest vibe to your house. The large leaves with cut designs undeniably attract the eyes.

Devil's Ivy

These leavy climbers almost thrive on neglect. They come in a huge range of striking colours to choose from. They look best when hanged.

String Of Hearts

This easy-to-look-after delicate trailing house plant will look lovely in your bedroom or in a hanging planter above the stairs or window.

Snake Plant

The striped and twisting sword-like leaves of this plant make it look dramatic. It can grace a corner of your house or the window pane in a pot.

Bromeliads

The bright-coloured and exotic plants love the sun. They are easy to grow and long-lasting. They make an excellent addition to your home décor.

