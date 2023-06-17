Spending time to Communication: 7 key tips for single fathers

Lifestyle
Being a single parent can seem difficult, but it’s not impossible. Here are some valuable tips you should remember as a single father.
A movie night, a game night, or a trip, as simple as they may sound, will make the bond with your child stronger. It will also create memories both of you will cherish forever.
As capable you are of raising your child, you don’t have to do it all alone. Bringing in a female mentor, like a grandmother or an aunt, will only help you.
Allow your children to solve their problems on their own. If every time you jump in when there is an issue, it will be bad for your child in the long run.
Sometimes a misbehaviour might seem like an innocent mistake. But do not let it slide. Don’t be too harsh, but also make sure that your child knows what they did was wrong.
Be open about the transitions of puberty, be it a boy or a girl. Make sure they are prepared for the changes they are about to face. You are the safe space they can confide to.
If you have met someone new, don’t hide it from your children. Involve them with your partner and make sure they feel comfortable.
In most cases, your child doesn’t want a fix to their problem, they just want you to listen. Don’t shut them down, just be patient, if they want help, they will ask.