Eating a delicious and satisfying breakfast can make your entire day go well. Check out 7 easy breakfast items which you can try.
Poha is the go-to breakfast dish for many people. It has many variations across the country, and you can always customise it according to your taste.
Pancake can be your lazy Sunday go-to breakfast. You only need a few basic ingredients, to make the magic happen and create beautiful and generous pancakes.
Choose masala scrambled eggs if you want your eggs to have more spiciness. You'll be tempted to cook this variation of scrambled eggs every day after you give it a try.
A grilled chicken sandwich can be your go-to breakfast. Use honey mustard sauce, grill the red onions and buns. Add some lettuce for a healthy option.
Are you looking for a unique way to eat bananas for breakfast? Try baking banana bread in the microwave, then. It is really simple and delicious.
Gujaratis love to munch on dhokla, which also makes a delicious (and nutritious) breakfast. Although dhokla is generally steamed, a microwave may provide a comparable outcome.
A boiled egg can be relished as it is and will give you a protein boost. You can also mince it to make boiled egg sandwiches and pair it with your choice of fillings.