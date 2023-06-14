Lifestyle
Monsoon is here and our cravings for pakodas and samosa is increasing. If you are looking for some savoury ideas to make your evenings memorable, here are some options.
Pakora are deep fried fritters that feature gram flour and vegetables. Deep fried, mildly-spiced fritters, sprinkled over with chaat masala. Pair it with zingy puidna chutney.
It is a very popular Indian street food where spicy and irresistibly delicious curry prepared using mixed vegetables is served with pav that are toasted in butter.
Make crispy and flaky samosas with melt-in-mouth filling at home. It can be served as an appetizer, snack, or finger food with mint chutney or tomato ketchup.
It is one of the most famous Indian street food. Make a hole in puri, add some boiled potato, boiled chickpeas and top it with chutney. Dip it in some spicy water and enjoy.
Murukku or Chakli is a crunchy, highly addictive savory Indian snack prepared using five ingredients from your kitchen. It perfectly goes with masala chai.
A lip smacking steamed dumpling with a simple and light filling of cabbage, onions and carrots makes a great evening snack. Serve with chilli garlic sauce.
Khaman Dhokla is a soft and spongy, instant steamed dish made using gram flour or chickpea flour (besan) and a few spices. It can be served with a cup of chai.