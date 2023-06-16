German Shepherd to Labrador-7 Smartest dog breeds

Lifestyle
Check out 7 brightest, coolest and smartest dog breeds in the world. See if yours is on the list
The expression "multum in parvo," which means "a lot of dog in a small space," perfectly describes the Pug. His calm demeanour, charisma, mischievousness, and love
The Labrador Retriever is an excellent sporting and family dog. Gentle and perceptive.
The Beagle is a beautiful family dog due to its small size, short, easy-care coat, and intelligence.
The striking and wrinkled Bulldog is an excellent friend for youngsters. These loyal canines enjoy spending time with their owners.
The Golden Retriever is a bright and eager to please dog. Bred as a hunting companion; excellent as a guide and in search-and-rescue missions.
This robust dog thrives on work—police dog, herder, service dog, therapy dog, obedience competition, and loyal friend.
The world's most popular police, guard, and military dog, as well as a devoted family friend and herder.
This breed is one of the world's most popular small-dog breeds, particularly among city people. French Bulldog is ideal for new families and responds well to training.