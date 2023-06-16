Lifestyle

German Shepherd to Labrador-7 Smartest dog breeds

Check out 7 brightest, coolest and smartest dog breeds in the world. See if yours is on the list

Image credits: Pixabay

Pug

The expression "multum in parvo," which means "a lot of dog in a small space," perfectly describes the Pug. His calm demeanour, charisma, mischievousness, and love
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Labrador Retriever

The Labrador Retriever is an excellent sporting and family dog. Gentle and perceptive.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Beagle

The Beagle is a beautiful family dog due to its small size, short, easy-care coat, and intelligence.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Bulldog

The striking and wrinkled Bulldog is an excellent friend for youngsters. These loyal canines enjoy spending time with their owners.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Golden Retriever

The Golden Retriever is a bright and eager to please dog. Bred as a hunting companion; excellent as a guide and in search-and-rescue missions.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Rottweiler

This robust dog thrives on work—police dog, herder, service dog, therapy dog, obedience competition, and loyal friend.

Image credits: Pixabay

German Shepherd

The world's most popular police, guard, and military dog, as well as a devoted family friend and herder.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

French Bulldog

This breed is one of the world's most popular small-dog breeds, particularly among city people. French Bulldog is ideal for new families and responds well to training.

Image credits: Pixabay
