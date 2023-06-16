Lifestyle
This pose stretches the spine, back muscles and neck, stimulates blood flow in the wrists and increases the circulation of spinal fluid.
This pose stretches the front of the torso and throat area. Like cat pose it stimulates the wrists and spine.
This pose stretches the chest, hip flexors, quadriceps, sides of the waist and tops of the ankles and feet. Improves balance and mental focus.
Strengthens the legs, back and torso, lengthens the side of the body, stretches the inner thighs, hamstrings, calves, spine, shoulders, chest and hips.
This pose improves balance, creates external rotation in the hips, strengthens the ankles, legs and spine, increases focus and concentration.
Stretches the ankles, hips and thighs, opens the upper back, chest and shoulders, and works the triceps.
This pose alleviates pressure in the legs, helps the circulation of both blood and lymphatic fluid and is a wonderful pose to do before bed.