7 simple asanas to do every day for beginners

Image credits: Pexels

Cat pose/Majaryasana

This pose stretches the spine, back muscles and neck, stimulates blood flow in the wrists and increases the circulation of spinal fluid.

Cow pose/Bitilasana

This pose stretches the front of the torso and throat area. Like cat pose it stimulates the wrists and spine.

Low lunge/Anjaneyasana

This pose stretches the chest, hip flexors, quadriceps, sides of the waist and tops of the ankles and feet. Improves balance and mental focus.

Triangle/Trikonasana

Strengthens the legs, back and torso, lengthens the side of the body, stretches the inner thighs, hamstrings, calves, spine, shoulders, chest and hips.

Tree pose/Vrksasana

This pose improves balance, creates external rotation in the hips, strengthens the ankles, legs and spine, increases focus and concentration.

Cow face pose/Gomukhasana

Stretches the ankles, hips and thighs, opens the upper back, chest and shoulders, and works the triceps.

Legs up the wall/Viparita Karani

This pose alleviates pressure in the legs, helps the circulation of both blood and lymphatic fluid and is a wonderful pose to do before bed.

