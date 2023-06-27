Lifestyle

Scheduling to Exercising - 7 time management tips for students

Being a student can be a hectic job, especially if you are working too. Time management may become an issue. Know these tips that will help you navigate your school life.

Create a schedule

Create a calendar for yourself with all your upcoming deadlines, exams, social events, and other time commitments well in advance. Place it where you can see it every day.

Set Reminders

Give yourself periodic reminders to stay on track with the schedule. The reminders will prevent things from slipping through the cracks during particularly hectic days.

Prioritize

If you are able to complete simple tasks first, try getting them out of the way before moving on to tasks that require a lot of focus.

Be flexible but realistic

Allow around 8-10 hours a day for working, studying, socializing and other practical things. Also, have extra time in case a task takes longer than expected.

Avoid repetition

Taking the time to research, plan and think about your work is crucial for good time management, this can help you to avoid having to re-read and repeat any research.

Avoid procrastination and distraction

Put your phone on silent or notifications off. Remove things around you that might distract you. The same strategy may to work for everyone, so improvise accordingly.

Exercise between study sessions

It can focus your state of mind, helping you to clear your head and boost your brain power. It will help you to work faster.

