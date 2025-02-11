Anupamaa actor Madalsa Sharma’s 7 stunning saree looks (PHOTOS)

Lifestyle
Anupamaa's Kavya styled a yellow net saree with a contrasting red sequined blouse. Recreate this for an affordable modern look. Don't forget the Navratna necklace.
Golden sarees are in high demand for festive seasons and parties. Madalsa Sharma carries it in Leheriya style with border work. Available in the market for around 1200 Rupees.
Buy Kavya's sequin saree for under 1000 Rupees. Pair it with a bralette or contrasting blouse. Nude makeup complements this look. The actress styled it with heavy curls.
Banarasi saree with booti work will look lovely on married women. The actress paired it with a sleeveless blouse and a green uncut necklace.
Opt for a floral print instead of heavy work. It's a current fashion statement. Complete the look with a sleeveless blouse.
Kavya looks stunning in a thread-work pink net saree. She styled it with a plain sleeveless golden blouse and long pearl earrings. Perfect for a sober look.
To impress your husband, you must have a red ruffle saree like Madalsa Sharma's. It gives a bold look. Pair it with a one-strip blouse and nude makeup.
