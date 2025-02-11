Maghi Purnima 2025: 5 lamp lighting rituals for prosperity, blessings

Lifestyle
This year, Maghi Purnima falls on Wednesday, February 12th. Lighting lamps at 5 specific locations on this day is believed to invoke Goddess Lakshmi's blessings and bring wealth
Light a pure ghee lamp near Tulsi plant on Maghi Purnima evening and circumambulate the plant. This ritual is believed to remove negativity from your home and create opportunities
Light lamps on both sides of your home's main entrance on the evening of Maghi Purnima, February 12th, and pray to Goddess Lakshmi to enter your home
The Peepal tree is considered a manifestation of Lord Vishnu in Hindu scriptures. Light a lamp under a Peepal tree on Maghi Purnima evening and pray for happiness and prosperity
Be sure to light a lamp on your rooftop on Maghi Purnima evening as it's usually dark there. Lighting a lamp on the roof is believed to reduce negativity and fulfill your wishes
The place where you keep drinking water in your home is considered the place of ancestors. Light a lamp there on Maghi Purnima to receive their blessings
