Satisfy your cravings: 7 easy steps to make sushi at home

Sushi, with its artful presentation and delightful flavors, is a beloved culinary experience. Here's a step-by-step guide to crafting delicious sushi in your own kitchen.
Start with fresh and high-quality ingredients. You'll need sushi rice, sheets of nori (seaweed), a variety of fillings (fish, vegetables, avocado, etc.), and condiments.
Wash and cook sushi rice until it's tender and slightly sticky. Season it with rice vinegar, sugar, and salt for that authentic sushi rice flavour.
Slice your fillings into thin strips or bite-sized pieces. Opt for a combination of flavors and textures to create a balanced sushi roll.
Lay out a bamboo sushi rolling mat, a bowl of water (to prevent rice from sticking to your hands), and all your ingredients within easy reach.
Spread a thin layer of sushi rice over the nori sheet (shiny side down), leaving a border at the top. Add your chosen fillings in a neat line near the bottom.
Lift the edge of the mat closest to you and fold it over the fillings. Continue rolling gently to create a cylindrical shape. Wet the border of nori with water to seal the roll.
Use a sharp, damp knife to slice the sushi roll into bite-sized pieces. Arrange your sushi on a plate and serve with soy sauce, wasabi, and pickled ginger.