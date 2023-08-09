Lifestyle

Purify living space: 7 house plants to reduce radiation exposure

We live in an era where electronic devices are found everywhere. House plants, known for their air-purifying properties, can also help reduce radiation in your home. 

Rubber Plant

The rubber plant not only adds a touch of elegance to your decor but also helps combat indoor air pollutants and absorbs radiation from electronic devices.

Boston Fern

With its lush green fronds, the Boston fern can enhance your space while working to remove pollutants and reduce radiation exposure.

Aloe Vera

Beyond its skin-soothing benefits, aloe vera can absorb radiation from electronic gadgets. Its distinctive leaves make it a stylish addition to any room.

Peace Lily

Renowned for its elegant white flowers, the peace lily can thrive in low light conditions while aiding in removing toxins and absorbing radiation.

Pothos

Pothos is known for its air-purifying abilities, and it's also effective at absorbing radiation from sources like Wi-Fi routers and other gadgets.

Snake Plant

Often referred to as a "bedroom plant," the snake plant is an excellent air purifier that can also help reduce electromagnetic radiation emitted by devices.

Spider Plant

This popular and low-maintenance plant is a champion at removing toxins like formaldehyde and xylene. It's also effective at absorbing small amounts of radiation.

