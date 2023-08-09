Lifestyle

Batata Puri to Malpua: 6 popular street foods in Patna

The puris are made of semolina and stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes and yoghurt topped with chutneys. Here are 6 popular street foods in Patna.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Litti Chokha

Litti is made from whole wheat flour filled with roasted chickpeas powder, served with Chokha made with boiled veggies.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Chana Ghugni

It is made with black chickpeas, dried green peas, peanuts, and spices and garnished with onions, green chillies, coriander and lime juice.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Chicken Korma

Chicken gets cooked in yoghurt, cream, spices and veggies to make it more fragrant.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Mutton Kebabs

Mutton Kebabs are served with fried veggies cooked on a grill or barbeque, making the taste even more exquisite.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Malpua

Malpua is a sweet pancake made from flour, milk, mashed bananas, and sugar. It is soaked in sugar syrup and fried in ghee.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One