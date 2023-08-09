Batata Puri to Malpua: 6 popular street foods in Patna

Lifestyle
The puris are made of semolina and stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes and yoghurt topped with chutneys. Here are 6 popular street foods in Patna.
Litti is made from whole wheat flour filled with roasted chickpeas powder, served with Chokha made with boiled veggies.
It is made with black chickpeas, dried green peas, peanuts, and spices and garnished with onions, green chillies, coriander and lime juice.
Chicken gets cooked in yoghurt, cream, spices and veggies to make it more fragrant.
Mutton Kebabs are served with fried veggies cooked on a grill or barbeque, making the taste even more exquisite.
Malpua is a sweet pancake made from flour, milk, mashed bananas, and sugar. It is soaked in sugar syrup and fried in ghee.