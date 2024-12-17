Lifestyle

Sara Tendulkar's blue dress steals hearts

Sara Tendulkar in the spotlight

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, remains quite popular on social media. She shares one beautiful picture after another on her Instagram.

Spotted in Brisbane

Sara Tendulkar was seen at the stadium during the third Test match between India and Australia in Brisbane. She also shared a post about it.

Stylish in a blue dress

Sachin's beloved daughter wore a long blue maxi dress. She looked quite stylish in this beautiful dress. She also had a smile on her face.

Sara's dress sparks discussion

When Sara Tendulkar arrived to support Team India in a blue dress, fans started discussing her beauty.

Catching fans' attention

This look of hers is attracting her fans. Sara Tendulkar's beauty in the blue dress is worth seeing.

What's the price of this dress?

You must be wondering what the price of Sara's blue dress is. The blue maxi dress is priced at ₹7100 on Lookarnav The Label's website.

Shop online

This dress may be available on online shopping websites, where you can buy it. Fans are heavily liking and commenting on Sara Tendulkar's post.

PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala Sabyasachi lehenga for dusky skin tones

PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor's top 5 western outfits for New Year 2025

PHOTOS: Sargun Mehta's stunning saree looks for bridal, party & more

PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt’s 5 chic hairstyles for short hair to try now