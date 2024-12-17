PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala Sabyasachi lehenga for dusky skin tones

Lifestyle
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, recently married to Naga Chaitanya, wore a series of stunning outfits. She chose a beautiful Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding function.
Sobhita wore a red printed lehenga with intricate gold lace designs. She paired it with a red full-sleeved plain blouse and a red chunni with a heavy border.
Keeping her look minimal, Sobhita opted for bold eye makeup, a long braid, long chandelier earrings, and numerous bangles.
For a stunning bridal look, dusky girls can opt for a deep purple lehenga with shimmering gold work, similar to Sobhita's.
Subtle beige complements dusky skin tones beautifully. Sobhita's self-work beige lehenga with a strapless corset-style blouse is a perfect example.
A velvet lehenga in dark blue and maroon with gold lace work, paired with a strappy blouse and net chunni, is a regal choice.
A pastel lehenga with a deep-neck blouse, tassels, and a light blue chunni is perfect for daytime wedding events.
