PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala Sabyasachi lehenga for dusky skin tones

Sobhita Dhulipala's latest lehenga look

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, recently married to Naga Chaitanya, wore a series of stunning outfits. She chose a beautiful Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding function.

Stunning in a deep red lehenga

Sobhita wore a red printed lehenga with intricate gold lace designs. She paired it with a red full-sleeved plain blouse and a red chunni with a heavy border.

Copying Sabyasachi's signature style

Keeping her look minimal, Sobhita opted for bold eye makeup, a long braid, long chandelier earrings, and numerous bangles.

Dusky girls can copy Sobhita's look

For a stunning bridal look, dusky girls can opt for a deep purple lehenga with shimmering gold work, similar to Sobhita's.

Try a beige lehenga

Subtle beige complements dusky skin tones beautifully. Sobhita's self-work beige lehenga with a strapless corset-style blouse is a perfect example.

Deep blue velvet lehenga

A velvet lehenga in dark blue and maroon with gold lace work, paired with a strappy blouse and net chunni, is a regal choice.

Pastel lehenga look is classy

A pastel lehenga with a deep-neck blouse, tassels, and a light blue chunni is perfect for daytime wedding events.

