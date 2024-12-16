PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt’s 5 chic hairstyles for short hair to try now

Lifestyle
Looking for the perfect hairstyle for short hair? Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt! From messy buns to sleek ponytails, these 5 styles will give you a fresh new look.
Roses and gajra are trending with hair these days. Style your hair like this, add two roses, and steal the show.
In a hurry or can't decide what to do? This straight hair look is perfect for short-haired girls. Style it and enhance your outfit.
Messy buns look great on small faces. Whether your hair is short or long, this hairstyle will complement your face and saree/lehenga.
Besides sleek buns, sleek ponytails are also in trend. This hairstyle will look great on your short and thin hair.
Sleek buns are very trendy these days. You can style your hair in a sleek bun for Indian outfits.
Christmas 2024: 7 festive nail art designs for long and short nails
PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's 8 stunning lehenga looks of 2024
Abisko, Barrow to Svalbard: 7 Places on Earth where the sun never sets
TN school holidays 2025: Month-by-month breakdown of public holidays