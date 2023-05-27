Lifestyle
Hindus believe that if a person visits all Sapta Puri, they will attain salvation. Know more about these seven sacred Hindu pilgrimages.
Known as Shiv ki Nagari, this place is famous for its sacred Ghats and Ganga Aarti. The popular belief is that if you die in this city, you will attain Moksha (salvation).
The birthplace of Lord Rama, Ayodhya has a rich economic, political and historical background. With more than 700 temples, this city is one of the most sacred places for Hindus.
Situated near the city of Vrindavan and Goverdhan Hill, this city is the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Amidst the celebration of Janmashtami is the best time to explore this city.
Haridwar means Hari ka Dwar (gateway of Lord Vishnu). Hindus come here before starting on Char Dham Yatra (Four Abodes of Hindu Religion) for the ritualistic bath in the Ganga.
Located on the bank of River Vegavathi, Kanchi is also called as City of Thousand Temples and City of Gold. There are around 108 Shiva temples and 18 Vishnu temples in Kanchipuram.
Situated on the banks of the Kshipra River, it is believed that this city emerged during the time of Samudra Manthan and Lord Krishna with Balram came to Ujjain to get educated.
It is a city said to be built by Lord Krishna after he defeated Kansa. There are architectures which depict the story of the rise and fall of Yaduvansh.