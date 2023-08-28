Lifestyle

Santorini, Greece to Reine, Norway: 7 cleanest villages of Europe

Santorini to Reine, 7 clean and charming villages await, each with its unique allure

Santorini, Greece

Santorini boasts picturesque villages like Oia and Fira. Regular maintenance and the white-washed buildings contribute to the overall cleanliness of these villages

Arosa, Switzerland

Arosa is known for its clean streets, clear air, and beautiful alpine scenery. The village focuses on sustainability and eco-friendly

Reine, Norway

In the Lofoten archipelago, Reine is known for its dramatic landscapes and well-preserved fishing village charm. The village's small population helps maintain the natural beauty

Bibury, England

 

Located in the Cotswolds, it is often cited as one of the most beautiful villages in England. It's well-maintained traditional cottages and serene environment calms the psyche

Albarracín, Spain

This medieval village in Spain is famous for its architecture and cleanliness. Its historic buildings are well-preserved, and the village is compact in size 

Gimmelwald, Switzerland

 

This small Swiss mountain village is known for its untouched beauty and cleanliness. It's an excellent starting point for hiking and exploring the surrounding Alps.

 

Positano, Italy

 

Known for its colorful buildings perched on cliffs overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, Positano is a popular tourist destination that maintains its cleanliness

