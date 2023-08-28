Santorini, Greece to Reine, Norway: 7 cleanest villages of Europe

Lifestyle
Santorini to Reine, 7 clean and charming villages await, each with its unique allure
Santorini boasts picturesque villages like Oia and Fira. Regular maintenance and the white-washed buildings contribute to the overall cleanliness of these villages
Arosa is known for its clean streets, clear air, and beautiful alpine scenery. The village focuses on sustainability and eco-friendly
In the Lofoten archipelago, Reine is known for its dramatic landscapes and well-preserved fishing village charm. The village's small population helps maintain the natural beauty
Located in the Cotswolds, it is often cited as one of the most beautiful villages in England. It's well-maintained traditional cottages and serene environment calms the psyche
This medieval village in Spain is famous for its architecture and cleanliness. Its historic buildings are well-preserved, and the village is compact in size
This small Swiss mountain village is known for its untouched beauty and cleanliness. It's an excellent starting point for hiking and exploring the surrounding Alps.
Known for its colorful buildings perched on cliffs overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, Positano is a popular tourist destination that maintains its cleanliness