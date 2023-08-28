Health
Eggs are a fantastic source of biotin. Not only are they versatile in cooking, but their protein content also provides essential building blocks for hair growth.
Almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and peanuts are brimming with biotin. These nutrient-packed snacks also offer healthy fats and other vitamins crucial for hair health.
Delicious and nutritious, sweet potatoes contain biotin along with beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A – an essential nutrient for a healthy scalp.
Avocado is rich in biotin and healthy monounsaturated fats that contribute to scalp health and improved hair texture.
Berries like strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries offer a dose of biotin along with antioxidants that protect hair from damage.
Packed with biotin and iron, spinach supports hair growth by ensuring adequate oxygen and nutrient supply to hair follicles.
Mushrooms are not only a unique addition to meals but also a source of biotin that contributes to healthy hair growth.