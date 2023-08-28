Health

7 biotin-rich foods for healthy, shiny hair growth

1. Eggs:

Eggs are a fantastic source of biotin. Not only are they versatile in cooking, but their protein content also provides essential building blocks for hair growth.

2. Nuts and Seeds:

Almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and peanuts are brimming with biotin. These nutrient-packed snacks also offer healthy fats and other vitamins crucial for hair health.

3. Sweet Potatoes:

Delicious and nutritious, sweet potatoes contain biotin along with beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A – an essential nutrient for a healthy scalp.

4. Avocado:

Avocado is rich in biotin and healthy monounsaturated fats that contribute to scalp health and improved hair texture.

5. Berries

Berries like strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries offer a dose of biotin along with antioxidants that protect hair from damage.

6. Spinach:

Packed with biotin and iron, spinach supports hair growth by ensuring adequate oxygen and nutrient supply to hair follicles.

7. Mushrooms:

Mushrooms are not only a unique addition to meals but also a source of biotin that contributes to healthy hair growth.

