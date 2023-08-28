Milky Way to Andromeda: 7 mesmerizing Galaxies of the Universe

Lifestyle
Milky Way to Andromeda are 7 galaxies that showcase cosmic marvels: collision course, distant allure, unique shapes, interactive dance, captivating displays
It is the home galaxy of our solar system and is a barred spiral galaxy. It contains billions of stars, along with various planetary systems, nebulae, and other celestial objects
It is the closest spiral galaxy to the Milky Way and is on a collision course with it. It's located about 2.5 million light-years away, larger than MIlky Way
It is a spiral galaxy located about 3 million light-years away. It's a member of the Local Group, a collection of galaxies that includes the Milky Way and Andromeda
The galaxy has a bright central bulge and a wide, dust lane giving it a sombrero-like appearance, lenticular galaxy, located 28 million-light years away from Earth
It is a spiral galaxy. It's interacting with a smaller galaxy, NGC 5195, resulting in its distinctive appearance. The gravitational interaction triggers star formation
Large face-on spiral galaxy, known for its intricate spiral arms and numerous H II regions, are areas of active star formation. It is located about 21 million light-years away
Peculiar galaxy with a prominent dust lane crossing its center. Result of a merger between an elliptical galaxy and a spiral galaxy, about 13 million light-years away from Earth