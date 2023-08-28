Lifestyle

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 6 fusion foods fusing Indian taste to modernity

Masala Tacos with Paneer Tikka gives desi twist to Mexican dish with tortillas stuffed with Paneer Tikka filling. Here are 6 fusion foods that fuse Indian taste to modernity.

Spicy Chole Hummus

Go desi by blending spicy chole masala and cooked chickpeas with garlic, lemon juice, tahini and Indian spices.

Gulab Jamun Cheesecake

Mix crushed gulab jamun in biscuit crust to make base, blending cream cheese, condensed milk and elaichi until creamy and set it in fridge before serving.

Mexican Kachoris

Mexican kachoris uses black beans, corn, jalapenos and cheese seasoned with spices and, the kachori shell uses all-purpose flour, corn meal and spices.

Chai Tiramisu

Chai Tiramisu combines the rich taste of masala chai with creamy flavour of traditional tiramisu.

Butter Chicken Pizza

Spread the classic Butter Chicken sauce on a pizza crust loaded with chicken pieces, veggies and cheese and bake till golden and bubbly.

