Lifestyle

Modern & Popular Sanskrit Baby Boy Names with Meaningful Origins

Aarav

This name means calm, peaceful. 

Aarit

This name means the first ray of the morning sun.

Abhinav

This name means new, young.

Aditya

This name means Sun.

Advait

This name means unique, without any other.

Aadvik

This name means unique, incomparable.

Agastya

This name means the name of a sage.

Rani Mukerji: 90s Star, Marriage, and Combined Net Worth of Rs.7400CR

Finland to Sweden: Top 10 happiest countries in the world listed

7 reasons why eating too much potatoes can be harmful for health

7 health benefits of drinking chia seeds-soaked water before bed