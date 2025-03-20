Lifestyle
Drinking fiber-rich chia seed-soaked water at night aids digestion and promotes better sleep.
Fiber-rich chia seed water helps curb appetite and support weight management.
Chia seed water at night helps keep the body hydrated.
Antioxidant-rich chia seed water promotes healthy skin.
Protein and omega-3-rich chia seed water boosts energy levels.
Chia seed water, rich in calcium and phosphorus, supports bone health.
Omega-3-rich chia seed water supports heart health.
