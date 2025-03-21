Lifestyle

Finland to Sweden: Top 10 happiest countries in the world listed

1- Finland

Capital - Helsinki

2- Denmark

Capital - Copenhagen

3- Iceland

Capital - Reykjavik

4- Sweden

Capital - Stockholm

5- Netherlands

Capital - Amsterdam

6- Costa Rica

Capital - San Jose

7- Norway

Capital - Oslo

8- Israel

Capital - Tel Aviv

9- Luxembourg

Capital - Luxembourg

10- Mexico

Capital - Mexico City

Pakistan Ranked Higher Than India in the List of Happiest Countries

Among the world's happiest countries, Afghanistan is at 147th, Bangladesh at 134th, India at 118th, and Pakistan at 109th.

Source - World Happiness Report 2025

7 reasons why eating too much potatoes can be harmful for health

7 health benefits of drinking chia seeds-soaked water before bed

Travel guide: 9 affordable Spring trip destinations across the world

Say goodbye to Sun Tan! Try THESE easy homemade face packs