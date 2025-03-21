Lifestyle
Rani Mukerji's name is included in the top actresses of the 90s. Rani Mukerji is celebrating her 47th birthday on March 21, 2025.
She has worked with Aamir in Ghulam, with SRK in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and with Salman in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.
Rani Mukerji's pairing with Shah Rukh has been well-liked. Both have given superhit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Veer-Zara.
Includes films like Black, No One Killed Jessica, Yuva, Bunty Aur Babli, Talaash, Mardaani, Mardaani 2, and Hichki.
According to a DNA India report, Rani Mukerji's net worth is approximately ₹200 crore.
Yash Raj Films owner Aditya Chopra's net worth is around ₹7200 crore, the combined assets of both are around ₹7400 crore.
Finland to Sweden: Top 10 happiest countries in the world listed
7 reasons why eating too much potatoes can be harmful for health
7 health benefits of drinking chia seeds-soaked water before bed
Travel guide: 9 affordable Spring trip destinations across the world