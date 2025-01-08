Lifestyle
Today we will tell you about five such beautiful female players of the world, who have made fans crazy with their beauty as well as sports.
Famous tennis player Maria Sharapova has been in the news more for her beauty than her game. In a 17-year career, she achieved what an athlete dreams of.
Anna Kournikova was a tennis player who retired at the age of 21. This Russian player was described by HFM magazine as the most beautiful woman in the world.
Even though Sania Mirza has said goodbye to tennis, she still looks no less than a heroine in terms of beauty. She has fans all over the world.
Ana Ivanovic is from Serbia. She looks no less than a model. She has been in a lot of discussions about her beauty in her tennis career.
World number one female tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is far ahead in terms of beauty. She is considered one of the glamorous tennis players.
Iga Swiatek, who hails from Poland, remains in the news for her beauty as well as her game. Her glamorous style makes fans crazy.
