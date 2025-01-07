Lifestyle
Thousands of devotees bring their questions to Vrindavan-based Premanand Maharaj daily. Some of these questions are very peculiar. Baba answers these questions very easily.
A video of Premanand Maharaj is currently going viral in which a devotee is asking him whether a cat crossing the road is a bad omen. Find out what Baba said...
Premanand Maharaj said, 'If a cat crosses your path while walking, you should not panic. This is just a misconception, it does not bring bad luck.'
'God resides in the cat that crossed your path. No one can be harmed by its crossing. There will be no loss from this.'
'See the presence of God in the cat, salute it, and move on. The cat is just a costume, the one sitting inside is God himself. Keep doing your work in the name of God.'
Premanand Maharaj said, 'Such bad omens and obstacles harm those who do not believe in God and continue to commit sins.'
