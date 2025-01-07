Lifestyle

Salman Khan’s 6 iconic kurta styles perfect for Lohri 2025

1. Grey Kurta

Salman looks stylish and comfortable in this grey kurta. Similar kurtas are available for around 500 rupees.

2. Dark Green Kurta

Salman's stylish dark green kurta is trending. Make a statement this Lohri with this look.

3. Printed Kurta

Find similar printed kurtas in your local market. This kurta offers a classy and elegant Lohri look.

4. Black Kurta

Salman's black kurta is perfect for a raw Lohri look. Buy similar kurtas online.

5. Sea Green Kurta

Stand out this Lohri with Salman's sea green kurta and half-jacket combo. A classy and unique festive choice.

6. Blue Kurta

Find affordable blue kurtas like this online for a stylish Lohri outfit.

