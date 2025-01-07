Salman Khan’s 6 iconic kurta styles perfect for Lohri 2025

Lifestyle
Salman looks stylish and comfortable in this grey kurta. Similar kurtas are available for around 500 rupees.
Salman's stylish dark green kurta is trending. Make a statement this Lohri with this look.
Find similar printed kurtas in your local market. This kurta offers a classy and elegant Lohri look.
Salman's black kurta is perfect for a raw Lohri look. Buy similar kurtas online.
Stand out this Lohri with Salman's sea green kurta and half-jacket combo. A classy and unique festive choice.
Find affordable blue kurtas like this online for a stylish Lohri outfit.
