Makar Sankranti 2025: Must-try traditional foods and sweets this Year

Lifestyle
A sweet made from sesame seeds and jaggery, symbolizing positivity.
A comforting dish of rice, lentils, and ghee, popularly enjoyed in North India. It is served at Makar Sankranti ceremonies and commemorates the harvest season.
A crunchy, sweet treat made with roasted sesame seeds and jaggery, enjoyed in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during Makar Sankranti celebrations.
A creamy, milk-based dessert simmered with sugar and cardamom. Often garnished with nuts, it’s a festive treat enjoyed during Makar Sankranti.
A South Indian dish made from rice, lentils, black pepper, and ghee. During Makar Sankranti, it is offered to the Sun God in hopes of prosperity.
A rich pudding made with ground sesame seeds, jaggery, and ghee, prepared for Makar Sankranti. It’s both nutritious and delicious.
A popular snack made from peanuts and jaggery, this brittle is enjoyed during Makar Sankranti and offers a delicious balance of sweetness and crunch.
Salman Khan’s 6 iconic kurta styles perfect for Lohri 2025
Premanand Maharaj on superstitions behind Black Cat crossing path
Cherry tomatoes to Coriander: 5 veggies that can be grown in a balcony
Lohri 2025: 8 pink salwar suit designs to try this festival