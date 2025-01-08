Lifestyle

Makar Sankranti 2025: Must-try traditional foods and sweets this Year

Tilgul (Sesame Seed and Jaggery Ladoo)

A sweet made from sesame seeds and jaggery, symbolizing positivity. 
 

Khichdi (Rice and Lentils)

A comforting dish of rice, lentils, and ghee, popularly enjoyed in North India. It is served at Makar Sankranti ceremonies and commemorates the harvest season.
 

Gajak (Sesame and Jaggery Fudge)

A crunchy, sweet treat made with roasted sesame seeds and jaggery, enjoyed in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during Makar Sankranti celebrations.
 

Doodh Peda (Milk Fudge)

A creamy, milk-based dessert simmered with sugar and cardamom. Often garnished with nuts, it’s a festive treat enjoyed during Makar Sankranti.
 

Pongal (Rice and Lentil Dish)

A South Indian dish made from rice, lentils, black pepper, and ghee. During Makar Sankranti, it is offered to the Sun God in hopes of prosperity.
 

Til Ka Halwa (Sesame Pudding)

A rich pudding made with ground sesame seeds, jaggery, and ghee, prepared for Makar Sankranti. It’s both nutritious and delicious.
 

Chikki (Peanut Brittle)

A popular snack made from peanuts and jaggery, this brittle is enjoyed during Makar Sankranti and offers a delicious balance of sweetness and crunch.
 

