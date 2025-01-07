Cherry tomatoes to Coriander: 5 veggies that can be grown in a balcony

Lifestyle
Growing vegetables in balcony garden is rewarding way to ensure fresh, organic produce while utilizing limited space. With right care, small balconies can yield abundant harvests
Fast-growing and nutrient-rich, spinach is perfect for shallow containers. It grows well in partial sunlight, requires minimal maintenance, and provides multiple harvests
Compact and ornamental, chili plants adapt well to pots. They prefer full sunlight and moderate watering. With diverse varieties, you can grow both mild and spicy types for cooking
Radishes are ideal for beginners, growing quickly in small spaces. Sow seeds directly in containers, keep the soil moist, harvest within a month for crispy roots and edible leaves
Coriander is a must-have herb for balcony gardens. It grows easily in shallow pots with regular watering and sunlight. Snip fresh leaves for garnishing
Tomatoes thrive in pots with ample sunlight and support for climbing varieties. Cherry tomatoes are especially suited for balconies due to their size and productivity
