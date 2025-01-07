Lifestyle

Cherry tomatoes to Coriander: 5 veggies that can be grown in a balcony

Growing vegetables in balcony garden is rewarding way to ensure fresh, organic produce while utilizing limited space. With right care, small balconies can yield abundant harvests

Spinach

Fast-growing and nutrient-rich, spinach is perfect for shallow containers. It grows well in partial sunlight, requires minimal maintenance, and provides multiple harvests

Chilies

Compact and ornamental, chili plants adapt well to pots. They prefer full sunlight and moderate watering. With diverse varieties, you can grow both mild and spicy types for cooking

Radishes

Radishes are ideal for beginners, growing quickly in small spaces. Sow seeds directly in containers, keep the soil moist, harvest within a month for crispy roots and edible leaves

Coriander

Coriander is a must-have herb for balcony gardens. It grows easily in shallow pots with regular watering and sunlight. Snip fresh leaves for garnishing

Cherry Tomatoes

Tomatoes thrive in pots with ample sunlight and support for climbing varieties. Cherry tomatoes are especially suited for balconies due to their size and productivity

