Sania Mirza NET worth: Know her brand endorsement earnings and more

Lifestyle
Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza remains in the headlines these days. She is often in the news on social media.
Sania Mirza's earnings have seen a steady increase. The main reason behind this is said to be her strong popularity.
Due to strong popularity, Sania Mirza is constantly raining money. Despite being away from the game, she has no shortage of money.
According to reports, Sania Mirza's total net worth is said to be around 240 crore rupees. Her main source of income remains brand endorsements.
Sania Mirza has made many companies her own on the basis of her brand value. Currently, she owns 9 companies, including national and international ones.
The 9 companies that Sania owns are Cadbury Bournvita, TVS Scooty, Sprite, Volini, Air India, Tata Tea, Hathway Cable, Emami, and Adidas.
The tennis superstar demands around 60 to 70 lakh rupees for a brand endorsement. In this way, she earns 25 crores every year through endorsements.
