Republic Day 2025: National flag history, evolution; Know key facts

Origins of the Indian Flag

Every Indian feels a surge of pride when the national flag is raised. Have you ever pondered the history behind the tricolor?

India's First National Flag

In 1906, the first national flag was unfurled in Calcutta, displaying green, yellow, and red with 'Vande Mataram' at its center

Second Flag Modification

In 1907, the national flag was revised to include saffron, green, and yellow stripes

Green and Red Flag

In 1917, Annie Besant and Bal Gangadhar Tilak presented a flag featuring green, red, the Union Jack, as well as a moon and stars

Flag with Spinning Wheel

In 1921, a flag featuring a spinning wheel and the colors green, red, and white was presented to Gandhiji

1931 Flag Changes

The 1931 flag featured stripes of saffron, white, and green, with a spinning wheel in the center

Ashoka Chakra Adoption

In 1947, the Ashoka Chakra replaced the spinning wheel in the newly adopted Indian national flag

Pingali Venkayya

The national flag was designed by Pingali Venkayya. Saffron represents courage, white stands for truth and peace, and green symbolizes faith and valor

