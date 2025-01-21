Lifestyle

Baba Ramdev's top 6 remedies for instant constipation relief

1. Aloe Vera Juice Relieves Constipation

If you constantly suffer from constipation, Baba Ramdev's remedies can provide quick relief. Drinking aloe vera juice daily can help.

2. Sprouted Grains for Digestion

Eat sprouted grains daily for better digestion. They are a good source of fiber and nutrients.

3. Yogurt and Buttermilk for Gut Health

Include yogurt in your breakfast and buttermilk in the evening. You can also add them to lunch or dinner.

4. Fruits for Constipation Relief

Eat an apple and a pomegranate daily. Their fiber content helps relieve constipation.

5. Triphala Powder for Constipation

Triphala powder is considered effective for constipation. Consume one teaspoon daily.

6. Water Cleanses the Stomach

Drinking 8-9 glasses of water daily helps cleanse the stomach and relieve constipation.

