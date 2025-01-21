Baba Ramdev's top 6 remedies for instant constipation relief

Lifestyle
If you constantly suffer from constipation, Baba Ramdev's remedies can provide quick relief. Drinking aloe vera juice daily can help.
Eat sprouted grains daily for better digestion. They are a good source of fiber and nutrients.
Include yogurt in your breakfast and buttermilk in the evening. You can also add them to lunch or dinner.
Eat an apple and a pomegranate daily. Their fiber content helps relieve constipation.
Triphala powder is considered effective for constipation. Consume one teaspoon daily.
Drinking 8-9 glasses of water daily helps cleanse the stomach and relieve constipation.
