Anushka Sharma is a mother of two, yet her hair is amazing. The reason behind this is her natural banana hair mask, which she applies every week.
Two ripe bananas, half a cup of milk or yogurt, and 1-2 teaspoons of honey are needed for this hair mask. You can adjust the quantity according to your hair length.
First, mash the bananas. Make the paste completely smooth. Then add milk or yogurt. Then add honey. You can also blend all three together in a mixer.
After this, apply this hair mask thoroughly from the roots to the ends of your hair. Leave it on for 30-40 minutes. Wash with lukewarm water and a mild shampoo.
The lactic acid in milk soothes the scalp and reduces itching. Along with this, honey moisturizes the hair and keeps the scalp clean.
Use this hair mask once a week. Regular application will reduce dandruff and make hair strong and shiny.
