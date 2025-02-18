Lifestyle

Nepal to Indonesia: 5 visa-free getaways for Indian travelers

1. Bhutan

Known for its serene monasteries, lush valleys, and rich culture, Bhutan welcomes Indian travelers without a visa. Your passport is sufficient for entry.

2. Indonesia

Home to Bali's pristine beaches, ancient temples, and vibrant nightlife, Indonesia offers Indian citizens a visa-free stay of up to 30 days.

3. Mauritius

A beach lover's paradise, Mauritius allows Indian passport holders a visa-free stay of up to 90 days.

4. Nepal

With its Himalayan landscapes and deep cultural aspects, Nepal offers a delightful trip for Indians. A government-issued ID is enough to visit.

5. Fiji

A tropical paradise with beautiful beaches, clear blue waters, and warm hospitality, Fiji allows Indians a visa-free stay of up to 120 days.

