Lifestyle

1. Find a Quiet Space

Sit comfortably in a calm environment with a straight spine. Close your eyes and relax your body.  

Image credits: Getty

2. Focus on Your Breath

Start with deep inhalations and exhalations. Observe your natural breath without altering it initially.  
 

Image credits: Getty

3. Practice Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

Use your thumb and ring finger to alternate breathing between nostrils. This balances energy and calms the mind.  
 

Image credits: Getty

4. Try Bhastrika (Bellows Breath)

Take forceful inhalations and exhalations through the nose. This energizes the body and increases oxygen supply.  
 

Image credits: Getty

5. End with Bhramari (Humming Bee Breath)

Inhale deeply, then exhale while making a humming sound. This soothes the nervous system and reduces stress.  
 

Image credits: Getty

