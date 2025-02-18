Lifestyle
Sit comfortably in a calm environment with a straight spine. Close your eyes and relax your body.
Start with deep inhalations and exhalations. Observe your natural breath without altering it initially.
Use your thumb and ring finger to alternate breathing between nostrils. This balances energy and calms the mind.
Take forceful inhalations and exhalations through the nose. This energizes the body and increases oxygen supply.
Inhale deeply, then exhale while making a humming sound. This soothes the nervous system and reduces stress.
