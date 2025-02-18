India to Nepal: 10 Tallest Lord Shiva statues around the world

Lifestyle
Discover the tallest statues of Lord Shiva across India. Learn about their locations and significance.
The tallest statue of Lord Shiva, standing at 351 feet, dwarfs even the Qutub Minar.
The 61-foot Chandrashekhar Mahadev statue in Bhanjanagar, Odisha, was established in 2013.
The 85-foot tall white statue of Lord Shiva in Bijapur, Karnataka, is a sight to behold.
Near Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar stands a 100-foot tall statue of Lord Shiva.
The 76-foot statue in Jabalpur also features replicas of the 12 Jyotirlingas.
The 143-foot Kailashnath Mahadev statue in Nepal is a symbol of devotion and grandeur.
A 65-foot statue of Lord Shiva in Padmasana graces Bengaluru's Kemp Fort area.
Overlooking the Arabian Sea, the 124-foot statue in Murudeshwar is a breathtaking sight.
An 82-foot statue stands tall within the Nageshwar Jyotirlinga temple complex in Gujarat.
The 108-foot statue in Namchi, Sikkim, is known as Siddhesvara Dham.
