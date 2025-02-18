Lifestyle

India to Nepal: 10 Tallest Lord Shiva statues around the world

Mahashivratri Celebrations

Discover the tallest statues of Lord Shiva across India. Learn about their locations and significance.

Statue of Belief, Nathdwara

The tallest statue of Lord Shiva, standing at 351 feet, dwarfs even the Qutub Minar.

Chandrashekhar Mahadev, Odisha

The 61-foot Chandrashekhar Mahadev statue in Bhanjanagar, Odisha, was established in 2013.

Lord Shiva Statue, Bijapur

The 85-foot tall white statue of Lord Shiva in Bijapur, Karnataka, is a sight to behold.

Lord Shiva Statue, Haridwar

Near Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar stands a 100-foot tall statue of Lord Shiva.

Lord Shiva Statue, Jabalpur

The 76-foot statue in Jabalpur also features replicas of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

Kailashnath Mahadev, Nepal

The 143-foot Kailashnath Mahadev statue in Nepal is a symbol of devotion and grandeur.

Lord Shiva in Padmasana, Bengaluru

A 65-foot statue of Lord Shiva in Padmasana graces Bengaluru's Kemp Fort area.

Lord Shiva Statue, Murudeshwar

Overlooking the Arabian Sea, the 124-foot statue in Murudeshwar is a breathtaking sight.

Lord Shiva, Nageshwar Temple

An 82-foot statue stands tall within the Nageshwar Jyotirlinga temple complex in Gujarat.

Lord Shiva Statue, Namchi

The 108-foot statue in Namchi, Sikkim, is known as Siddhesvara Dham.

